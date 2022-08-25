Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,346 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $35,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 70,570 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,566,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $34.80 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14.

