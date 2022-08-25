Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $36.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $36,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $117.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.65. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $66.42 and a one year high of $130.35.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

