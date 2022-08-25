Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,080 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of AutoZone worth $33,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone Trading Down 2.6 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,231.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,175.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,060.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,503.30 and a 12-month high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

