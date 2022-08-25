ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,993 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 60,814 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $35,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.84.

COP opened at $110.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average of $98.52. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $54.42 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.