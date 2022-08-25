Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 155,111 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,111 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 3.62% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $35,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

