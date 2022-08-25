Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 84,998 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,998 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Diamondback Energy worth $33,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,736,000 after acquiring an additional 283,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

FANG opened at $136.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.19 and a 200-day moving average of $131.80. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.48 and a 52 week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FANG. Bank of America lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.32.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

