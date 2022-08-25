Argent Trust Co Trims Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in FMC were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in FMC by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $114.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.33. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.42 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.