9,110 Shares in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 72.5% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLX. TheStreet cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSLX opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 100.61%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

