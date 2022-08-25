Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,193 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.51% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $37,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of FDL opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

