Argent Trust Co Takes Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 0.1 %

ETD opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $634.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.15. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $28.04.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETD. StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

