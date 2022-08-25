Argent Trust Co Makes New $291,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Argent Trust Co bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 329,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after buying an additional 183,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,178,000 after buying an additional 347,585 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 76,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $1,324,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $145.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $147.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

