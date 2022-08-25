13,056 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.44 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 327,775 shares of company stock worth $5,869,061 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

