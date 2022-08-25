Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,811 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of ONEOK worth $39,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 475,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $28,922,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $66.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average is $63.64.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.