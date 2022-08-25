Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VYM stock opened at $107.76 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.17.

