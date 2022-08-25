Argent Trust Co Invests $382,000 in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRB. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,492,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in H&R Block by 770.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 478,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 423,277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,098,000 after purchasing an additional 262,017 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 204,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $4,698,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRB opened at $46.46 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other H&R Block news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,821 shares of company stock worth $4,037,989. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

