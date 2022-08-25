Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $38.31 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265,539 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $38,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.
Ford Motor Stock Up 1.3 %
Ford Motor stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Ford Motor Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 20.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.
About Ford Motor
Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
