Argent Trust Co Sells 1,304 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Insider Activity at Newmont

Newmont Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,613.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,613.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.36. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.