Argent Trust Co Has $229,000 Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $71,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after buying an additional 265,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,473,000 after purchasing an additional 161,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,978,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 253,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 82,455 shares during the period.

Shares of SITE opened at $132.08 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.77 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.58 and its 200 day moving average is $143.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $1,316,225.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,810,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.67.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

