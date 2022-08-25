Argent Trust Co Has $207,000 Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,534,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $98.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.04. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

