Argent Trust Co Cuts Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYR. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,498,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,424,000 after purchasing an additional 41,909 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 467,344 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 174,298.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,501,000 after purchasing an additional 355,568 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IYR opened at $97.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.10. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $116.89.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

