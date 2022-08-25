Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $39,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTMC. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 394,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 258,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 33,816 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 224,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 69.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 71,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,460 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PTMC stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

