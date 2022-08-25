Argent Trust Co Invests $349,000 in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $362,442,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,265,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,598,000 after purchasing an additional 934,381 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,493,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 116,523 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,615,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $22.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.258 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

