Argent Trust Co Makes New Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Argent Trust Co bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 760,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,418,000 after acquiring an additional 56,458 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,190,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 287,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,823,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,154,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,927,000 after buying an additional 294,474 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $65.85 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.