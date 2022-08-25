Argent Trust Co Makes New Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Argent Trust Co bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 760,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,418,000 after acquiring an additional 56,458 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,190,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 287,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,823,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,154,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,927,000 after buying an additional 294,474 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $65.85 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

