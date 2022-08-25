Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,606 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 6.10% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $40,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 506.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 72,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 384,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,106,000 after acquiring an additional 247,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $67.84 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $83.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.46.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.