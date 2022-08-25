Argent Trust Co Sells 968 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Nucor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $138.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.