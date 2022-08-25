Argent Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,131,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SBR opened at $76.65 on Thursday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $90.73. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.76.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.53% and a return on equity of 774.40%. The business had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.829 per share. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

