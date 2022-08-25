WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Stock Holdings Raised by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in WPP were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of WPP by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $958.33.

WPP Trading Down 1.1 %

WPP Cuts Dividend

WPP stock opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.9052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 4.2%.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.