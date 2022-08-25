SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Stock Position Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 535.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 553,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.20% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $40,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of XME opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.47. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

