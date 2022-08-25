Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

