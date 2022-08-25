Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

JMBS stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $53.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03.

