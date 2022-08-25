Argent Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance
Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $317.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.
Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica
In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.