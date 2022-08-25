1,101 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,019,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,198,403. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

ENPH opened at $293.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $308.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

