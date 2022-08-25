Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,775 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $39,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after buying an additional 770,870 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,714,000 after buying an additional 377,976 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,234,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,478,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,897,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $240.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.83.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

