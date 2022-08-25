Argent Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,702. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.