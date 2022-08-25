Argent Trust Co Lowers Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Trustmark by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

TRMK stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.87. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

