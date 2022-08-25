Argent Trust Co Purchases 981 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. Danske began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.64 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average is $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $209.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.