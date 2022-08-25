Argent Trust Co Acquires 185 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,922,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $209.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.37 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.25.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.64.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

