Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,599,000. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,903,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after acquiring an additional 655,117 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,401,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,376,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,077,000 after acquiring an additional 443,434 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $128.00 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $175.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 711.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.57 and a 200-day moving average of $128.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

