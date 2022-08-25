Argent Trust Co Cuts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 985.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.9 %

HAS stock opened at $83.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

