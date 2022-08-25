Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $37,000 in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 174,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Cartica Acquisition alerts:

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ CITEW opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.82.

Cartica Acquisition Profile

It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a business combination partner focused on the technology firm in India. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.