Raymond James & Associates Acquires 51,187 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,187 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $41,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,449,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,899,000 after buying an additional 459,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after buying an additional 338,819 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,060.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 303,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after buying an additional 277,159 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.1 %

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $148.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day moving average of $148.76.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

