Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDR)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 234,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Growth for Good Acquisition Stock Down 27.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GFGDR opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13.

About Growth for Good Acquisition

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on inclusive and environmentally sustainable companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

