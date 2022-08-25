Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 20.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 141,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 288,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 145,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Sysco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

