SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123,489 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.65% of SS&C Technologies worth $123,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $58.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

