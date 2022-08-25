TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in TC Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,409,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after buying an additional 5,528,468 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,331,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after buying an additional 4,155,520 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

TRP opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 110.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.