State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,237 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7,345.9% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 45,912 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 12,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.5% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.13.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $291.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

