Argent Trust Co Has $468,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $104.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.