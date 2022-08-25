Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stake Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.48% of Open Lending worth $11,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.66. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 18.48, a current ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Open Lending’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPRO. Stephens lowered Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Open Lending from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

