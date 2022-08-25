Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Dover worth $33,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Dover by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $132.98 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $116.66 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

