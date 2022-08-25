iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,009 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $36,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,203,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,308,000 after buying an additional 146,598 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,536,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,875,000 after acquiring an additional 64,273 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,777,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,601,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $90.06 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

